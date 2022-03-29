suspect-arrested-after-stabbing-incident-outside-school

Police in Athens have arrested a 17-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing and robbing a 16-year-old outside a school.

The incident occurred at noon on Monday in the downtown district of Patision.

Police said the perpetrator approached his victim, stabbed him with a knife and stole his mobile phone.

The victim was later taken to hospital for first aid.

Police subsequently located and arrested the 17-year-old. In a search of his home, five mobile phones were found and confiscated, including the one stolen from the 16-year-old.

The suspect was led before a prosecutor, accused of robbery, dangerous bodily harm and violating the law on weapons.