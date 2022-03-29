police-back-on-the-beat

Some 1,500 police officers who have until now been tasked with service of process in Greece will be able to return to their law enforcement duties after the decision that court documents be delivered electronically.

More specifically, the ministers of citizens’ protection, justice and digital governance made a joint announcement on Monday stating that most court documents will be issued electronically from the new judicial year in September under new legislation.

The electronic delivery of court documents is expected to speed up judicial procedures and reduce costs, as well as the number of police and judicial officers that until now were tasked with the service.