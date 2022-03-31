thessaloniki-fan-club-boss-sanctioned

A 46-year-old man was given an eight-month suspended sentence for violating a ban on the operation of sports fan clubs or associations imposed by the government until July 31 as part of its wider crackdown on sports-related violence in the wake of the murder of 19-year-old man earlier in the year by hooligans in northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The man was arrested by police after they found some 20 people watching a soccer game on the premises of his association in the area of Kordelio.

The defendant’s defense denied the charge, arguing that individuals were there to help shut down the association pursuant to state decisions.