Anxiety grows over war’s daily impact

Greeks are increasingly concerned about the impact of the war in Ukraine on their daily lives, especially the skyrocketing prices, according to the latest poll by the Pulse company on behalf of Skai TV.

With a total of 67% of respondents estimating that the war will last for weeks or even months, an even higher percentage (77%) of citizens say they are very or quite concerned about the developments in Ukraine and the consequences they are having on their daily lives.

Regarding price increases in energy, products and services, 85% stated that they are very or quite concerned, and 45% of them are especially concerned about the burden that power price increases are having on their family budget.

Among these respondents 20% are concerned about the price of gas and heating oil, 13% about food and 12% about fuel.

Given this, an overwhelming majority of those polled said they do not consider the government measures and announcements to be sufficient to support individual and family income against soaring prices.

Tellingly, a staggering 83% said they want more or new measures, in addition to those announced by the government to help consumers deal with recent price increases. More specifically, 38% believe that the announced measures are in the right direction but “more are needed,” while 45% said that the government’s measures “are in the wrong direction.”

Interestingly, 64% of those who stated that they intend to vote for ruling New Democracy called for more measures, while 10% of them consider the measures “in the wrong direction.”

With regard to Russia’s invasion, the vast majority (78%) consider it “unacceptable.” However, 56% of respondents say that the allegations of the Russians “have some basis.”

In terms of voter intentions, the poll showed that 32% backed ND, compared to 23.5% for leftist opposition SYRIZA. Center-left KINAL was third with 14%, ahead of KKE (6%), Greek Solution (4.5%) and Mera25 (3%).