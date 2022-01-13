Deniers cite coercion as reason for vaccine refusal 

Most Covid vaccine deniers are resistant because they feel they are being coerced to get inoculated, a recent poll has shown.

More specifically, a survey by Focus Bari for YouGov.gr from December 21-31 on a sample of 1,002 people aged between 18 and 74 found that vaccine hesitancy is highest among those under 44 and that 65 percent of deniers said they didn’t want to get the shots because they felt that they were being forced to do so.

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed also said the vaccine is still in an experimental phase, while 43 percent expressed concern about the long-term side effects.

Twenty-one percent said the pandemic is “fabricated.”

However, 83 percent of the poll’s participants said they had already been inoculated. Eight percent said they might get vaccinated, while 9 percent said they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated.