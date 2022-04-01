Communists, nationalists to shun Zelenskyy speech

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to address the plenary chamber at the Belgian Federal Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. Zelenskyy has been appealing directly to lawmakers across the world for more help in the war against Russia. [AP]

As the majority of Greek lawmakers prepare to express abhorrence for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during an address next Thursday by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Greek Communist Party (KKE) and the far-right nationalist Greek Solution intend to boycott the video call with the president of the war-torn country.

After decrying a ban on the Ukrainian Communist Party, KKE issued a statement saying that condemning Russia’s “imperialist war… and expressing solidarity for the people of Ukraine has nothing to do with supporting President Zelenskyy.”

Greek Solution did not explain its decision, but is demanding that Zelenskyy “clarify his position on the native Greek minority of Ukraine.”

Sources, meanwhile, quoted Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas as saying that attendance is “a symbolic way of showing solidarity for the beleaguered Ukrainian people and the ethnic Greeks.”