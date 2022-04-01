NEWS

Dendias says Lavrov maybe didn’t know about the Russian invasion

dendias-says-lavrov-maybe-didnt-know-about-the-russian-invasion
[Intime News]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said his impression when he last met Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on February 18 was that he did not know about the impending invasion of Ukraine.

Dendias was the last Western diplomat to meet with Lavrov before the invasion six days later.

During his talks with the Russian minister he was assured that Russia would not invade Ukraine, Dendias said  in an interview with Skai television on Thursday night. 

“But this is my assumption,” he added.

Diplomacy
READ MORE
pm-mariupol-consul-general-discuss-greek-community-reconstruction
NEWS

PM, Mariupol consul general discuss Greek community, reconstruction

dendias-revisionism-has-suffered-blow-after-russian-invasion-of-ukraine
NEWS

Dendias: Revisionism has suffered blow after Russian invasion of Ukraine

greece-says-no-provision-in-lausanne-treaty-for-election-of-mufti
NEWS

Greece says ‘no provision’ in Lausanne treaty for election of mufti

greece-still-ready-to-send-humanitarian-aid-to-mariupol-when-conditions-allow
NEWS

Greece still ready to send humanitarian aid to Mariupol, when conditions allow

greece-condemns-tel-aviv-shooting
NEWS

Greece condemns Tel Aviv shooting

mariupol-humanitarian-mission-called-off-following-putin-reaction
NEWS

Mariupol humanitarian mission called off following Putin reaction