Dendias says Lavrov maybe didn’t know about the Russian invasion

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said his impression when he last met Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on February 18 was that he did not know about the impending invasion of Ukraine.

Dendias was the last Western diplomat to meet with Lavrov before the invasion six days later.

During his talks with the Russian minister he was assured that Russia would not invade Ukraine, Dendias said in an interview with Skai television on Thursday night.

“But this is my assumption,” he added.