autism-diagnosis-delayed-in-children

More than 1 in 100 Greek children aged 10 and 11 have autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with boys being four times more vulnerable than girls, according to research conducted by the Developmental Pediatrics Unit at a pediatrics clinic of the University of Athens.

However, diagnosis tends to be made late rather than early, as most of the children surveyed were 4 to 10 years old when signs of autism were first detected.

The study also showed that the distribution of ASD presents great variations between Greece’s 13 administrative units, and also between the 54 prefectures of the country.