Patients and staff had to be evacuated from Papanikolaou hospital in Thessaloniki in northern Greece when a fire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

A force of 30 firemen with 11 fire engines were working to put out the blaze which broke out in the hospital’s Covid ward on the second floor of the building. Around 20 patients were affected.

It was not known what started the fire.