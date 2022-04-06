platform-for-doctor-appointments-available-as-of-wednesday

The finddoctors.gov.gr platform, a new digital appointment system for citizens seeking primary healthcare, is to launch on Wednesday, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said Wednesday.

Through the platform, people will be able to book an appointment in either a public facility or with a private doctor certified for the electronic prescription system.

The platform requires only the use of Taxisnet codes and the AMKA national security number for confirmation. The user must select a location and then their preference for an appointment with a public facility or a private doctor.

“Utilising the experience of the citizens and their familiarity with the process of appointments for vaccination, today we deliver the new system for appointments in primary healthcare. The vaccination platform is a new gain for the citizens, it goes beyond the vaccine and it is for us the vehicle to improve overall health services,” Pierrakakis said.

[AMNA]