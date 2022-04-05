NEWS

New primary care system hinges on personal doctor

new-primary-care-system-hinges-on-personal-doctor

All adults will be required to register with a personal doctor who will guide them through the National Health System (ESY) and serve as as a gateway to health services, according to a draft law put to public consultation on Monday by the Health Ministry.

The draft, titled “Doctors for All, Equal and Quality Access to the Services of EOPYY and Primary Healthcare and other Provisions,” stipulates that the personal physician is selected by the citizen, with the possibility of transfer once a year.

​​​​​​The doctor can be either from a primary healthcare unit of ESY, from a local health unit (TOMY) or contracted with National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY). 

Health
READ MORE
autism-diagnosis-delayed-in-children
NEWS

Autism diagnosis delayed in children

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Vaccination certificates valid for longer

[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]
NEWS

Protesting hospital workers clash with police

african-dust-clouds-to-settle-over-greece-until-saturday
NEWS

African dust clouds to settle over Greece until Saturday

[InTime News]
COVID MEASURES

Restrictions to ease in April, be reviewed in September

[AP]
NEWS

Decision on fourth vaccine dose for seniors in April