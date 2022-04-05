new-primary-care-system-hinges-on-personal-doctor

All adults will be required to register with a personal doctor who will guide them through the National Health System (ESY) and serve as as a gateway to health services, according to a draft law put to public consultation on Monday by the Health Ministry.

The draft, titled “Doctors for All, Equal and Quality Access to the Services of EOPYY and Primary Healthcare and other Provisions,” stipulates that the personal physician is selected by the citizen, with the possibility of transfer once a year.

​​​​​​The doctor can be either from a primary healthcare unit of ESY, from a local health unit (TOMY) or contracted with National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY).