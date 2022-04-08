greece-condemns-latest-tel-aviv-terrorist-attack

Greece has condemned the latest terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, expressing its solidarity with Israel and its people.

“Profoundly shocked by reports of yet another heinous terrorist attack in Tel Aviv. Heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and wishes for a full recovery to the injured. Greece condemns these cowardly acts of violence and stands firmly in solidarity with Israel and its people,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted on Friday.

Israeli security forces early Friday hunted down and killed a Palestinian man who had opened fire into a crowded bar in the heart of the bustling city, killing two and wounding over 10. It was the fourth deadly attack in Israel by Palestinians in three weeks.