tough-penalties-called-for-in-cases-of-accidental-fires

The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection is set to call for tougher penalties against people responsible for the outbreak of fires through negligence in the wake of the blaze on Monday morning in Kassandra, Halkidiki, in northern Greece which was, according to all indications, due to human error.

“Many forest fires break out every year due to human negligence,” said Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides.

“It is a common phenomenon for some citizens to ignore the legislation and the instructions of the authorities and to cause great disasters with their actions. That is why I will start proceedings to strengthen the penalties in cases of fires through negligence,” he said, stressing that he will raise the issue with the Justice Ministry.

The ministry also plans to launch an information campaign in late spring for the proper preparation of citizens in areas close to forests.