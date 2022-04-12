NEWS

Tough penalties called for in cases of accidental fires

tough-penalties-called-for-in-cases-of-accidental-fires
[Intime News]

The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection is set to call for tougher penalties against people responsible for the outbreak of fires through negligence in the wake of the blaze on Monday morning in Kassandra, Halkidiki, in northern Greece which was, according to all indications, due to human error.

“Many forest fires break out every year due to human negligence,” said Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides.

“It is a common phenomenon for some citizens to ignore the legislation and the instructions of the authorities and to cause great disasters with their actions. That is why I will start proceedings to strengthen the penalties in cases of fires through negligence,” he said, stressing that he will raise the issue with the Justice Ministry.

The ministry also plans to launch an information campaign in late spring for the proper preparation of citizens in areas close to forests.

Fire
READ MORE
File photo.
NEWS

Crews scramble to contain blaze in Halkidiki

[Intime News]
NEWS

Death toll from Covid-19 hospital ward rises to two

Paramedics stand in front of burnt hospital rooms after a fire in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Hospital fire in Covid-19 ward leaves 1 dead

one-person-dead-after-thessaloniki-hospital-fire
NEWS

One person dead after Thessaloniki hospital fire

[AP]
NEWS

Fire prompts evacuation of Covid clinic in Thessaloniki

A photograph of the blaze in Soroni, published by the Rodiaki.gr website.
NEWS

Big fire breaks out on island of Rhodes