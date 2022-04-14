Second driver involved in Veria woman’s deadly hit-and-run 

Police detained a second suspect believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 49-year-old woman early Wednesday morning outside the city of Veria, northern Greece.

The incident happened on the Veria-Skydra road under yet unspecified circumstances. Police said the woman was hit by two cars whose drivers fled the scene of the accident. The victim died from her injuries.

Officers initially arrested a 44-year-old man but later found that a second vehicle was involved and detained its 38-year-old driver.

Both suspects were released after appearing before a local prosecutor.