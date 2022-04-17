NEWS

Greek consul general on lockdown in Shanghai

greek-consul-general-on-lockdown-in-shanghai
[Reuters]

Describing the strict lockdown in Shanghai following an uptick in coronavirus cases, Greece’s consul general in the Chinese city, Vassilis Koniakos, said “no one can walk on the street.”

Speaking to Skai TV on Saturday morning, Koniakos noted the transfer of even asymptomatic patients to isolation centers, but also the violent separation of children from their parents. Tests, he said, either self- or PCR, are mandatory every day. 

“If someone has symptoms, they are taken straight to hospital. The asymptomatic are transported to a makeshift quarantine center. You stay in these centers for at least 14 days or until you take two negative consecutive tests,” he said.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Lewis Joly/AP]
NEWS

Covid-19: 322 patients on ventilators

[SOOC / Dimitrios Bouras]
NEWS

Covid: 8,223 new cases, 77 deaths, 329 intubated

[AP Photo]
NEWS

New cases drop below 10,000

[Intime News]
NEWS

Health minister: Fine could be scrapped if unvaccinated elderly get jab

lockdowns-impact-on-children-assessed-in-study
NEWS

Lockdown’s impact on children assessed in study

Pedestrians, some of them wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, walk at Monastiraki square, Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 [Michael Varaklas/AP]
NEWS

Greece set to take summer mask break