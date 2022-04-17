greek-consul-general-on-lockdown-in-shanghai

Describing the strict lockdown in Shanghai following an uptick in coronavirus cases, Greece’s consul general in the Chinese city, Vassilis Koniakos, said “no one can walk on the street.”

Speaking to Skai TV on Saturday morning, Koniakos noted the transfer of even asymptomatic patients to isolation centers, but also the violent separation of children from their parents. Tests, he said, either self- or PCR, are mandatory every day.

“If someone has symptoms, they are taken straight to hospital. The asymptomatic are transported to a makeshift quarantine center. You stay in these centers for at least 14 days or until you take two negative consecutive tests,” he said.