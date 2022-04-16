police-arrest-fraudsters-posing-as-electricians

Police arrested three people were arrested in the port city of Piraeus who they believe are members of a criminal gang that posed as electricians to rip off unsuspected customers.

The three, two men aged 36 and 42 and a 42-year-old woman, have so far been linked to thirteen cases of fraud in the region of Attica. Police is also searching for three more suspects.

According to the preliminary investigation, the two men created a website in April 2019 where, with the help of the woman, they presenting themselves as specialized and certified electricians. After contacting their victims, they went to their homes and demanded money in advance for their supposed services, stating that they would return at a later time to complete the work, because they needed to order spare parts or materials.

The victims paid money, either in cash or through bank transfer. The suspects then either pretended to do some work or disappeared. In some cases, their “service” caused electrical damage which could have resulted in a fire or explosion.

The suspects will appear before a prosecutor where they face charges of forming a criminal gang, fraud, dangerous damage, damage to foreign property, threat and embezzlement of vehicles.

Judicial authorities are also investigating their possible involvement in similar criminal acts.