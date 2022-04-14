police-identify-four-suspects-in-connection-2021-sports-related-attack

The Hellenic Police have identified a further four suspects in connection to a sports-related attack in June 2021 in Thessaloniki. The four suspects, aged 24,23,21, and 20, are being charged with several offences, including assault.

They are accused of participating in a group attack on a gathering of rival fans on June 27, 2021, in Thessaloniki. Four people were left injured by the attack and were hospitalized. Two suspected assailants were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.