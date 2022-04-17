NEWS

Exchange of gunfire at border leaves one woman dead

[AMNA]

A serious incident was recorded late on Saturday night on the Evros river border crossing that left one woman dead. According to information available to Kathimerini, there was an exchange of gunfire between Greek border guards and a Turkish vessel smuggling migrants across the border.

Reportedly, a ship was spotted by Greek border guards trying to cross the river. When the officers signalled the boat to cease its efforts, the smugglers on board responded by shooting at them. The Greek border guards state that they shot their guns in the air to ward off the vessel.

Following the incident, the Greek authorities located four migrants on the Greek side of the river and the body of the woman.

