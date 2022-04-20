Public transport operator plans pocket buses for Athens

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) plans to include so-called “pocket” buses that will serve routes with limited passenger traffic, as well as new one of interest to tourists.

To this end, OASA is expected to announce a tender which will concern small electric buses. The plan foresees that the new electric buses will serve routes with limited passenger traffic (such as the line 060 Academias-Lykavittos) that are currently operated by 8-meter buses, which will be withdrawn and rerouted to serve busier routes.

The itineraries of the new tourist lines will serve Plaka, Monastiraki, the Commercial Triangle in the historic center, Philopappou etc. These 6-meter buses will transport a minimum total number of 29 passengers (excluding the driver and the disabled). The minimum number of seated passengers (excluding driver and the disabled) will be five.

The buses must be able to reach speeds of at least 30 km/h. The estimated value of the contract amounts to 11.16 million euros and the financing is provided by the Public Investment Program.