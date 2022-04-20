Athlete seriously injured in Kavala motocross event 

A motocross driver was seriously injured during a motocross event in the town of Kavala last weekend after falling off his bike during a jump.

Themis Kalpakidis, the president of the Athletic Motorcycle Club of Krinida, which organised the event, said the athlete “had a bad fall, obviously doing something wrong.”

“It was an unfortunate moment for the kid, it could happen to anyone.”

The driver was transferred to a hospital in Kavala with multiple bone fractures in his legs and underwent a successful 8-hour surgery, according to hospital manager Konstantinos Kleitsiotis. A routine test performed on new patients also showed he had Covid.

He remains at the intensive care unit.