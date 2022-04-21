NEWS

Man arrested for abduction, sexual exploitation of Roma woman

Man arrested for abduction, sexual exploitation of Roma woman

Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 28-year-old Albanian national over the abduction and sexual exploitation of a 28-year-old Greek Roma woman.

The alleged perpetrator reportedly made contact with the woman via Facebook and offered her a job as a waitress in a cafeteria. The suspect met the victim in the center of Athens before he lured her to an apartment, where he imprisoned her. He then forced her into prostitution at a brothel, taking all proceeds. Police were reportedly shocked by the physical injuries that were visible on the victim.

“He hit her very aggressively, even with chains. The woman was in a miserable condition,” sources told Kathimerini. Two more people, a 61-year-old Greek and a 40-year-old Albanian, were arrested and charged in connection with the case.

The former had provided the apartment in which the girl was illegally detained, while he had allegedly provided a car for her transportation. The 40-year-old was reportedly an employee at the brothel, but denies that he knew exactly what was happening.

The 28-year-old had been convicted to 10 years in prison for attempted murder in an open-air market in Piraeus in 2020 when he opened fire at a person, but managed to elude arrest. A search of his home by police yielded a pistol, bullets, a fake ID and cellphones.

Crime
READ MORE
Easter service crasher arrested
NEWS

Easter service crasher arrested

Man arrested on drug charges found in possession of child pornography
NEWS

Man arrested on drug charges found in possession of child pornography

Students clash with police at Thessaloniki University
NEWS

Students clash with police at Thessaloniki University

Attica school principal accused of bullying students and staff
NEWS

Attica school principal accused of bullying students and staff

Modeling agency implicated in data leak, dating fraud
NEWS

Modeling agency implicated in data leak, dating fraud

Police identify man who defrauded online shoppers
NEWS

Police identify man who defrauded online shoppers