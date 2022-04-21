Man arrested for abduction, sexual exploitation of Roma woman

Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a 28-year-old Albanian national over the abduction and sexual exploitation of a 28-year-old Greek Roma woman.

The alleged perpetrator reportedly made contact with the woman via Facebook and offered her a job as a waitress in a cafeteria. The suspect met the victim in the center of Athens before he lured her to an apartment, where he imprisoned her. He then forced her into prostitution at a brothel, taking all proceeds. Police were reportedly shocked by the physical injuries that were visible on the victim.

“He hit her very aggressively, even with chains. The woman was in a miserable condition,” sources told Kathimerini. Two more people, a 61-year-old Greek and a 40-year-old Albanian, were arrested and charged in connection with the case.

The former had provided the apartment in which the girl was illegally detained, while he had allegedly provided a car for her transportation. The 40-year-old was reportedly an employee at the brothel, but denies that he knew exactly what was happening.

The 28-year-old had been convicted to 10 years in prison for attempted murder in an open-air market in Piraeus in 2020 when he opened fire at a person, but managed to elude arrest. A search of his home by police yielded a pistol, bullets, a fake ID and cellphones.