Attica school principal accused of bullying students and staff

The principal of a vocational training high school (EPAL) in eastern Attica faces disciplinary action after an investigation into accusations that she subjected pupils and teachers to physical and verbal abuse drew to a close.

The probe, which was launched in February in response to a formal complaint filed by the school’s parents and guardians association, included interviews with 30 witnesses – teachers, students and parents – connected to the First Markopoulo-Oropos EPAL, state broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday.

“She times the children’s bathroom breaks: six minutes for the girls and four for the boys,” the association’s secretary, Eleni Konstantinidou, told ERT, saying that the principal, whose name was not made public, was notorious for regularly using abusive language and physical aggression in her dealings with students and also with staff.

“Several teachers have asked to be transferred to other schools and enrollments have dropped quite markedly. She insulted the teachers, calling them stinking worms and bullies,” added the association’s president, Dimitris Eleftheras.

According to ERT, the association had also complained about the principal’s behavior in a letter to Education Minister Niki Kerameus last December.

