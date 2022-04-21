Man arrested for insulting basketball team fans, bringing pocket knife

A 38-year-old was arrested following a basketball game between Aris FC and PAOK FC in Thessaloniki on Wednesday, for verbally assaulting fans of the opposing team and bringing a pocket knife.

According to the police, the man and a group of other individuals moved towards the stands where fans of the opposing team were sitting and started shouting insults. Officers found he was carrying a folding knife and had entered the stadium without a certificate of vaccination against Covid or recovery from illness.

The game was temporarily suspended after its start due to tensions in the stands.