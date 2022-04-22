NEWS

European hepatitis scare puts doctors on the alert

European hepatitis scare puts doctors on the alert

Doctors are being advised to keep a lookout for symptoms that may point to hepatitis in children aged 16 and under regardless of the reasons why they are seeing a patient.

In an announcement on Thursday, the Hellenic Association for the Study of the Liver pointed to reports of outbreaks in the UK and other parts of Europe that emerged earlier this week, saying that, despite assurance from the National Organization of Public Health that there has been no notable increase in cases, doctors should be “vigilant.”

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that has various causes, including viral infection, leading experts in the affected countries to investigate whether Covid-19 may be the culprit. The most common symptoms are jaundice, fever, nausea, loss of appetite and diarrhea.

The association also called for doctors to report any suspicious cases to the public health authority.

Health
READ MORE
Greece well-placed to co-exist with Covid, health minister says
NEWS

Greece well-placed to co-exist with Covid, health minister says

Experts warn of risks of long Covid
NEWS

Experts warn of risks of long Covid

Bracing for a more relaxed Easter break, expert warns against complacency
NEWS

Bracing for a more relaxed Easter break, expert warns against complacency

Gov’t sets up online medical supervision for children
NEWS

Gov’t sets up online medical supervision for children

Lockdown’s impact on children assessed in study
NEWS

Lockdown’s impact on children assessed in study

Greece set to take summer mask break
NEWS

Greece set to take summer mask break