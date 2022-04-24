Officials mark 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis marked the 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide on Sunday.

“Today we commemorate with emotion and respect the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, who were inhumanely exterminated during the times of the Ottoman Empire 107 years ago,” Sakellaropoulou remarked in her message.

“Constant vigilance and reaction against discrimination, violence, and hate toward our fellow humans is an obligation we all have, and a basic condition for the peaceful coexistence of peoples,” she added.

Mitsotakis said 107 years since the beginning of the Armenian Genocide and the systematic extermination of 1.5 million people, “we honor the memory of the victims.”

The remembrance “of dark moments of history provides a guideline to prevent similar crimes in the future.”

“Our primary concern should be a future of peace and mutual respect for all.”