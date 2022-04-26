NEWS

Worker dies after falling from 5 meters at Cretan hotel

A 46-year-old worker lost his life in a workplace accident in the resort town of Stalida, near Iraklio, in northern Crete on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred during repair work at a hotel, when, under unclear circumstances, the man lost his balance and fell about 5 meters down, hitting his head.

PAGNI hospital administrator Giorgos Halkiadakis told a local news website that the worker died soon after he was brought to the emergency room due to severe head injuries.

The same website also said the man was an external worker.

Labor Inspectorate officials are at the scene to establish the circumstances of the accident.

