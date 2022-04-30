NEWS

Investigation into death of man (66) in Piraeus port

Authorities have ordered an autopsy on the body of a 66 year-old man, which was recovered from the port of Piraeus on Friday afternoon.

It remains unclear how the man entered the water.

When he spotted the man, a port official jumped into the sea to provide assistance while coast guard were also called to the scene.

The man was unconscious when he was taken from the water and but was later pronounced dead at Piraeus general hospital.

The investigation continues. [AMNA]

Accident
