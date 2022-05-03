Incoming US ambassador hails Greece’s ‘strategic prominence’

Greece is gaining “significant strategic prominence,” the newly appointed US ambassador to Athens, George Tsunis, told an event in New York on Monday, hailing the country’s response to the war in Ukraine.

“As you know, the prime minister of Greece is visiting the United States in a few weeks. I will have the honor of accompanying him to the Oval Office, with the president, so that Greece and the US can talk about Ukraine, stability in the region, international affairs and strengthening relations,” Tsunis told an event organized in his honor by an association of Greek Americans hailing from his native Platanos in western Greece.

“There are not many bilateral meetings in the Oval Office these days,” he added, referring to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ planned visit to Washington on May 16.

“Greece is gaining significant strategic prominence and it is always on the right side of history,” Tsunis said.