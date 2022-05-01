Covid-19: 4,701 new cases, 22 deaths, 238 intubations

Greek health authorities announced 4,701 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 22 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Sunday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 238 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,328,623, with a total of 29,175 virus-related deaths over the same period.