Schools to reopen with update Covid guidelines

Greek schools will reopen following the Easter break on Tuesday adhering to an updated set of Covid-19 guidelines.

According to the Education Ministry rulebook, face masks will continue to be mandatory for students, teachers and staff indoors as well as outdoors. Schools must maintain physical distancing measures, perform routine disinfection practices and maximize ventilation of indoor spaces.

Screening for Covid-19 will no longer be required for students, vaccinated teachers and staff. Unvaccinated teachers and staff will have to conduct weekly rapid testing at their own expense. A negative test result must be provided every Tuesday.

Students and teachers that test positive for coronavirus must remain in isolation for at least 5 days, regardless of vaccination status. If the fever does not resolve, self-isolation must continue.

After two years of the pandemic and unprecedented restrictive measures, Greece scrapped most of the measures on Sunday.

Health authorities announced 4,701 new reported cases of Covid-19 and 22 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on the course of the pandemic on Sunday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also said there were 238 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.