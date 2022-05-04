NEWS

Greek MEP Kyrtsos changes political group in European Parliament

[InTime News]

A Greek MEP expelled from the ruling New Democracy conservatives in February announced on Wednesday that he has joined a new political group in the European Parliament.

Giorgos Kyrtsos said he will now sit with Renew Europe, the third largest grouping in the parliament.

“We are delighted to welcome our first Member from Greece to the Renew Europe family. Our expanding movement is determined to reinvent Europe for citizens and speak out to defend media freedom, wherever it is threatened!” Renew Europe said in a tweet.

Kyrtsos was expelled from New Democracy after he criticized the government’s handling of the alleged drug bribery case involving Swiss drugmaker Novartis.

