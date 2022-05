Under the slogan “Next to every citizen,” the 14th congress of the ruling New Democracy party gets underway on Friday at 7 p.m.

The three-day congress takes place at the Athens Metropolitan Expo, near Athens International Airport.

On Friday, party leader and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver his opening speech.

Cyprus President Nikos Anastasiades will also address the congress. [AMNA]