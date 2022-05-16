University campus police ready to assume duties

With the completion of their training on Tuesday, the 400 special guards who will staff the new police corps permanently stationed at universities will be granted a two-week leave before assuming their duties.

The campus police will be in charge of keeping the peace at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University, the National Technical University of Athens campus in Zografou, the campus of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Zografou, and the Athens University of Economics and Business.

The precise structure of the new force will be determined by a decree to be drafted by the ministers of citizens’ protection and education. When completed, it will have to receive approval from the Council of State – a process which is expected to end without surprises after its recent ruling that the police corps does not violate academic freedom and the self-governing legal status of the institutions.