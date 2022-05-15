Fewer places at Greek universities

Greece’s Ministry of Education has announced that the number of places in universities and ecclesiastical academies available to high school seniors taking the country-wide entrance exams starting next week is 68,394, down from 77,415 last year.

It is unlikely that all available places will be filled. The current government legislated that, in order to be admitted to University, a minimum grade must be obtained. As a result, last year, only 60,070 were admitted.

To these numbers, one must add students that will be admitted to military and police academies, as well as the Merchant Marine.

The government has failed to live up to its promises to merge University schools and departments.