Piraeus attack raises alarm over paramedics’ safety

The union of National Center for Emergency Care (EKAV) workers reiterated demands on Monday for ambulance workers to be provided with some form of protection while out on the job, following a vicious attack on a paramedic.

According to union chief Giorgos Mathiopoulos, the 44-year-old paramedic was assaulted in the port city of Piraeus on Sunday by a man in his early 30s who was in an extreme state of drunkenness. The suspect, who has been charged with assault, hit him in the head, chest and other parts of his body, breaking his collarbone and arm.

“It is the most serious attack an EKAV rescuer has ever been subjected to in the line of duty,” said Mathiopoulos, adding that, on average, one assault is reported a month.

The union is also demanding that attacks on emergency medical workers be treated as a special category of crime rather than regular assault.