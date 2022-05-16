NEWS

Roadworks to cause delays on coastal Poseidonos Avenue

Motorists in southern Athens are advised to steer clear of Poseidonos Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday as infrastructure work continues on the coastal thoroughfare. 

According to an announcement issued by the police on Monday, sections of Poseidonos will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, from the junction with Lochagou Chronopoulou Street to that with Syngrou Avenue, affecting the suburbs of Palaio Faliro and Alimos, as well as all through traffic.

