Man arrested over body of woman found in suitcase

A 48-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the remains of a woman found in an abandoned suitcase near the area of Vilia in Attica in late December. The 38-year-old woman had been declared missing on October 17, 2021.

According to information available to Kathimerini, both the victim and the suspect frequented casinos and, according to testimonies who knew the victim, she often loaned people money at an interest. The suspect is reported to have borrowed over 10,000 euros from the woman.

The police identified the suspect after it carefully examined all available data. He is expected to appear before a prosecutor.