Ex-rock drummer remanded over child molestation charges

The former drummer of popular Greek rock band Pyx Lax was remanded in custody on Wednesday after appearing before an Athens prosecutor on charges he committed indecent acts against four girls whose age at the time ranged from 5 to 13.

The acts allegedly committed by Giorgos Yiannopoulos took place between 2007 and 2015. He has already been convicted of molesting a 6-year-old girl. He is now charged with two felony counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with minors under and over the age of 12, as well as breach of trust as these acts allegedly took place after the parents of the victims placed them in his trust.

According to the indictment, the felonies were committed at two campsites in Ilia, southern Greece, where the 62-year-old and the minors were vacationing.