NEWS

Thessaloniki: School student accused of raping two classmates

Thessaloniki: School student accused of raping two classmates

A high school student in Thessaloniki is facing changes of rape following allegations from two of his classmates.

The two complainants, who are in the last year of lyceum, said that the 17-year-old accused threatened to hurt them if they refused to meet with him.

According to the case file, the first rape took place last September and the second a month later. Both alleged incidents took place outdoors.

In his testimony to an investigating magistrate, the accused denied the accusations, saying the first complainant was seeking revenge as he had rejected her advances and the second had personal reasons to make the allegations.

With the concent of the prosecutor, the accused has been placed in care until the trial. [AMNA] 

Crime
READ MORE
Ex-rock drummer remanded over child molestation charges
NEWS

Ex-rock drummer remanded over child molestation charges

Man arrested over body of woman found in suitcase
NEWS

Man arrested over body of woman found in suitcase

Piraeus attack raises alarm over paramedics’ safety
NEWS

Piraeus attack raises alarm over paramedics’ safety

Former Bucharest mayor arrested in Athens on international warrant
NEWS

Former Bucharest mayor arrested in Athens on international warrant

Police carries out broad crime sweep in downtown Athens
NEWS

Police carries out broad crime sweep in downtown Athens

Doctors convicted over death of surgery patient
NEWS

Doctors convicted over death of surgery patient