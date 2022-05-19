Thessaloniki: School student accused of raping two classmates

A high school student in Thessaloniki is facing changes of rape following allegations from two of his classmates.

The two complainants, who are in the last year of lyceum, said that the 17-year-old accused threatened to hurt them if they refused to meet with him.

According to the case file, the first rape took place last September and the second a month later. Both alleged incidents took place outdoors.

In his testimony to an investigating magistrate, the accused denied the accusations, saying the first complainant was seeking revenge as he had rejected her advances and the second had personal reasons to make the allegations.

With the concent of the prosecutor, the accused has been placed in care until the trial. [AMNA]