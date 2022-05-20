NEWS

Police to patrol outside central Athens universities

Police to patrol outside central Athens universities

A twofold form of guarding universities in the center of Athens is envisioned for the new police force, according to reports.

More specifically, the University Police will be deployed at all the institutions that have a campus, but will patrol outside the emblematic university buildings in the center of the capital.

Kathimerini understands that in order to prevent unrest on the premises of institutions with students – or even outsiders – opposed to their presence, the officers will not be posted inside the building of the Athens University of Economics (ASOEE), the historical site of the Athens Polytechnic on Patission Street, nor the Athens Law School.

Although university authorities say they are still in the dark about the government’s plans, Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos has announced the members of the University Institutions Protection Teams (OPPI), officially called the University Police, will be dispatched in early June. 

Education Police
READ MORE
University campus police ready to assume duties
NEWS

University campus police ready to assume duties

Council of State rules in favor of campus police
NEWS

Council of State rules in favor of campus police

Three arrests in scuffles at Aristotle University
NEWS

Three arrests in scuffles at Aristotle University

Gov’t spokesman hails upcoming launch of university police force
NEWS

Gov’t spokesman hails upcoming launch of university police force

University police to be ready in four months, says minister
NEWS

University police to be ready in four months, says minister

University police to be introduced in December
NEWS

University police to be introduced in December