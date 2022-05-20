Police to patrol outside central Athens universities

A twofold form of guarding universities in the center of Athens is envisioned for the new police force, according to reports.

More specifically, the University Police will be deployed at all the institutions that have a campus, but will patrol outside the emblematic university buildings in the center of the capital.

Kathimerini understands that in order to prevent unrest on the premises of institutions with students – or even outsiders – opposed to their presence, the officers will not be posted inside the building of the Athens University of Economics (ASOEE), the historical site of the Athens Polytechnic on Patission Street, nor the Athens Law School.

Although university authorities say they are still in the dark about the government’s plans, Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos has announced the members of the University Institutions Protection Teams (OPPI), officially called the University Police, will be dispatched in early June.