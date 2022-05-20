NEWS

Pupil faces rape charges

A high school pupil is facing charges of rape, following complaints filed by two of his classmates. The 17-year-old male appeared before an investigative magistrate in Thessaloniki on Thursday who, with the consent of the prosecutor, placed him in the custody of juvenile custodians until his trial.

The two plaintiffs claim in their report to police that they received threats from the 17-year-old, saying that he would harm them if they refused to meet with him.

According to the case file, the rape of the one the pupils took place last September, while the incident involving the other girl occurred a month later. Both reported incidents took place outdoors. The boy has reportedly denied the accusation.

Crime
