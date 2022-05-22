Police arrest 17 during Greek Cup Final

Police officers arrested 17 individuals in relations to the fan clashes that took place during the Greek Cup Final on Saturday night. The clashes delayed kickoff for half an hour, and the first half was also stopped for 35 minutes due to missiles hurled from PAOK fans at the Panathinaikos players. Those arrested have been charged with a litany of offences, including assault and vandalism, and have been led before a prosecutor.

Investigations are ongoing to identify more people involved in the event.