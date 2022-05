PASOK-Movement For Change presented its new party logo on Tuesday.

It brings back the familiar green sun motif used by Pasok since its inception in 1974 by Andreas Papandreou but with the addition of the party’s new hyphenated name.

The return of the original logo was approved by 95% of party members in recent internal elections.

In recent years, the party’s MPs mostly used the Movement for Change name and logo. [AMNA, EKathimerini]