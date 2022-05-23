Five-month sentence for mother who abandoned new-born baby

A court has imposed a suspended five-month jail sentence on a 27-year-old mother who was charged with abandoning her new-born baby at the entrance of an apartment block near her home in October 2019. The baby was found, wrapped in blankets, by a resident and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The mother said that she had panicked as she had kept her pregnancy a secret from her parents.

“My water broke while I was at home, and I did not know what to do,” she said.