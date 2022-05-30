Solutions for universities

NEWS

The opposition can’t limit its role to just saying no to every reform proposed by the government, while also refusing to recommend alternative solutions to existing problems.

One typical example of its attitude is the mess at Greek universities, an issue that is causing a great deal of anger because people want to see their children studying at universities that are worthy of their efforts and meet their expectations.

It is a problem that demands solutions now and the opposition has an opportunity to show that it has grown up by providing serious proposals on this issue instead of trying to score points by stirring the pot.

