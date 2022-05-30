NEWS

New tourism campaign launched: ‘Greece: You will want to stay forever!’

New tourism campaign launched: ‘Greece: You will want to stay forever!’

Anyone considering visiting Greece for a holiday needs to think twice as once they’re in Greece, they may want to stay forever.

That’s the central theme in a new campaign for Greek tourism, launched by the Greek National Tourism Organization on Monday.

A video for the “Greece: You will want to say forever” campaign features an Austrian man, Otto, who tells his story of ending up in Greece to a backdrop of beautiful images from the Greek islands.

The new summer tourism campaign is supported by the Onassis Foundation and the promostional video was produced by Ogilvy.

Tourism
READ MORE
Greece No 2 in clean beaches
ENVIRONMENT

Greece No 2 in clean beaches

Tourism poised to absorb job-seeking Ukrainian refugees
NEWS

Tourism poised to absorb job-seeking Ukrainian refugees

Greece lifts Covid curbs for travelers ahead of key summer season
NEWS

Greece lifts Covid curbs for travelers ahead of key summer season

American Airlines to fly Athens-New York daily from May 6
NEWS

American Airlines to fly Athens-New York daily from May 6

Cyprus to ease Covid measures as summer tourist season nears
NEWS

Cyprus to ease Covid measures as summer tourist season nears

Island ferry routes to Turkish coast to be relaunched after two years
NEWS

Island ferry routes to Turkish coast to be relaunched after two years