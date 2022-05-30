New tourism campaign launched: ‘Greece: You will want to stay forever!’

Anyone considering visiting Greece for a holiday needs to think twice as once they’re in Greece, they may want to stay forever.

That’s the central theme in a new campaign for Greek tourism, launched by the Greek National Tourism Organization on Monday.

A video for the “Greece: You will want to say forever” campaign features an Austrian man, Otto, who tells his story of ending up in Greece to a backdrop of beautiful images from the Greek islands.

The new summer tourism campaign is supported by the Onassis Foundation and the promostional video was produced by Ogilvy.