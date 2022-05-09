NEWS

Tourism poised to absorb job-seeking Ukrainian refugees

Greece has issued nearly 10,000 residence and work permits to more than 25,000 refugees from Ukraine, with the tourism sector looking set to absorb a significant part of this new workforce.

The Sani/Ikos hotel group, for example, has already advertised its intention to offer jobs and free accommodation to 300 Ukrainian tourism workers, while another hotel group, which wished to remain unnamed, is looking to fill 200 positions on the islands of Kos, Rhodes and Crete. “We got in touch with a travel office in Poland that works with many Ukrainians,” the head of hiring at the group told Kathimerini, adding that the sector is looking at significant staff shortages this year.

Last month, the honorary president of the Greek Tourism Confederations (SETE), Andreas Andreadis, confided in a post on Twitter that more than 50,000 jobs in hospitality are still open. The biggest shortages, he noted, are in kitchens and service.

