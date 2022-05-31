Mask to be lifted in Greece as of June 1

Masks will no longer be mandatory, barring certain exceptions, as of Wednesday after almost two years of the measure.

Until at least September 15, citizens will be able to enter all indoor areas without a mask, without the risk of being fined. Exceptions are healthcare facilities and nursing homes, as well as urban public transport (metro, electric railway, buses, trolleybuses and trams).

On intercity public transport, where the seats of the passengers are numbered, the use of a mask will not be required, while the same applies to planes.

Pupils and students will be able to attend classes without a mask. The recommendation of experts regarding what will apply on ships regarding mask use is still pending. It remains mandatory at the moment. The issue may be discussed on Wednesday by the Committee of Health Experts.