Greek sovereignty ‘indisputable and non-negotiable,’ says PASOK

Greek sovereignty is “indisputable and non-negotiable,” PASOK-Movement for Change said on Tuesday, responding to earlier statements by Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu indicating that Ankara is prepared to challenge the sovereignty of Greece’s islands in the eastern Aegean.

“The fact that the Turkish minister raised the issue of sovereignty of Greek islands in the eastern Aegean is beyond any concept of international law or relevant treaties,” the party said.

The party also criticized what it called the “tactic of appeasement and ‘equal distance’ coming from partners and allies,” adding that “it is time for that to stop too.”