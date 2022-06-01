NEWS

Trapper sentenced to 10 months for illegal gun possession

A court in Athens on Wednesday handed a 22-year-old Greek trapper a 10-month suspended sentence and ordered him to pay a fine for the illegal possession of a weapon.

The young musician was arrested in the district of Bournazi, western Attica, on Tuesday night after police stopped his car for a random check and found a gun for which he had no license. He claimed that it belonged to a friend and he was going to use it as a prop in a video clip. 

